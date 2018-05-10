 

            

              

                
                  
                  
                
                
                        ETHEREUM SPORTS BETS
                        For Sports and Crypto Fans
                        SMART CONTRACT
                        With Open, Provably Fair Outcomes
                        DECENTRALIZED APP
                        No Signups, No Deposits, Just Fun
                    


                    

                      
                        
FIFA World Cup 2018


          

            

              

                

                  

                    
Prize Pool

                    
{{grandPrize}} ETH

                  

                  

                    
Current Price

                    
{{currentPrice}} ETH

                  

                


                

                  

                    

                      

                    

                    
{{currentPrice}} ETH

                  

                  

                    
{{price[0]}} ETH

                    
{{price[1] | date:'MMMM d':'UTC'}}

                    
{{price[1] | date:'d.MM':'UTC'}}

                  

                


              

              

                
Next Price Increase:

                

                  

                    
0

                    
0

                    Days
                  

                  

                    
0

                    
0

                    Hours
                  

                  

                    
0

                    
0

                    Minutes
                  

                  

                    
0

                    
0

                    Seconds
                  

                

              

            


            

              
GAME RULES

              

                
    
                  
    
                    The rules are simple. Throughout FIFA World Cup 2018, crypto and football fans will be able to decide on who they think will win the tournament. When you make a prediction, the smart contract will issue an ERC721 token with the details of your prediction
                    directly to your smart wallet. The trick is to get your predictions in as early as possible because the price will increase with each stage of the tournament. At the end of the tourament the smart contract will automatically award the entire
                    prize pool to those holding the correct ERC721 tokens (i.e Argentina). How big will the pool be? That's up to you and your friends, so let them know about the game and make it more exciting for everyone. Those that bought a ticket in the
                    early stages of the game (i.e. for 0.05ETH) will receive the same reward as those that bought one at the end (for 0.5ETH). Don't wait, get your World Cup fever on and support your favourite country through the Crypto Sportz Ethereum contract!
                  
    
                

              

            


            

              

{{currentPrice}} ETH

                
              

            

          

        


        

            

                

                    
Trustless Security

                    

                        
                    

                    
Everything is executed via the Ethereum network. No one can control or interfere with your funds and bets.

                

                

                    
Speedy Transactions

                    

                        
                    

                    
Self-executing smart contracts take bets and reward winners lightning-fast!

                

                

                    
Peer-to-Peer

                    

                        
                    

                    
Bet other fans just like you would as a wager between friends. No more middlemen or bookies!

                

                

                    
Favourite Sports

                    

                        
                    

                    
Up the stakes on your favourite sports, teams, and players! Basketball, soccer, football and more!

                

                

                    
Simplicity

                    

                        
                    

                    
Enjoy a straightforward fan experience. Bet easily with no accounts, wallets, or books.

                

                

                    
Global Platform

                    

                        
                    

                    
No matter where you are, buy some Ether and join the fun!

                

            

            

                
Previous Games

            
Last matches

            

                

                  

                      
                          

                              Tournament
                              
                              Game Details
                              
                              Game Played
                              Smart Contract Value
                          

                      
                      
                      
                          

                              
                                  
ECS Season 5 Europe
                              		
                              
                                  
Astralis
                              		
                              16 : 6
                              
                                  
Gambit
                              		
                              {{formattedDate('2018-05-10T17:00', 'start-short')}}
                              
                                  
Ethereum
0.00475 ETH
                              		
                          

                      
                          

                              
                                  
NBA
                              		
                              
                                  
Cavaliers
                              		
                              103 : 122
                              
                                  
Warriors
                              		
                              {{formattedDate('2018-06-04T00:00', 'start-short')}}
                              
                                  
Ethereum
0.0095 ETH
                              		
                          

                      
                          

                              
                                  
FA Cup
                              		
                              
                                  
Chelsea
                              		
                              1 : 0
                              
                                  
Manchester United
                              		
                              {{formattedDate('2018-05-19T16:15', 'start-short')}}
                              
                                  
Ethereum
0.02375 ETH
                              		
                          

                      
                          

                              
                                  
NBA
                              		
                              
                                  
Warriors
                              		
                              
                              
                                  
Cavaliers
                              		
                              {{formattedDate('2018-06-07T01:00', 'start-short')}}
                              
                                  
Ethereum
0.114 ETH
                              		
                          

                      
                          

                              
                                  
UEFA Champions League
                              		
                              
                                  
Real Madrid
                              		
                              3 : 1
                              
                                  
Liverpool
                              		
                              {{formattedDate('2018-05-26T18:45', 'start-short')}}
                              
                                  
Ethereum
0.1862 ETH
                              		
                          

                      
                      
                  

                

                

                    

                            Total ETH won 
                            

