The rules are simple. Throughout FIFA World Cup 2018, crypto and football fans will be able to decide on who they think will win the tournament. When you make a prediction, the smart contract will issue an ERC721 token with the details of your prediction directly to your smart wallet. The trick is to get your predictions in as early as possible because the price will increase with each stage of the tournament. At the end of the tourament the smart contract will automatically award the entire prize pool to those holding the correct ERC721 tokens (i.e Argentina). How big will the pool be? That's up to you and your friends, so let them know about the game and make it more exciting for everyone. Those that bought a ticket in the early stages of the game (i.e. for 0.05ETH) will receive the same reward as those that bought one at the end (for 0.5ETH). Don't wait, get your World Cup fever on and support your favourite country through the Crypto Sportz Ethereum contract!